Amazon kicks off Christmas countdown with hundreds of seasonal jobs on offer at Northampton and Daventry

Christmas is coming and online shopping giant Amazon is looking to hire staff at its Northampton and Daventry sites to help Santa deliver the goods.

The company has started recruiting 20,000 seasonal staff across its UK network of fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations.

Amazon's Daventry fulfillment centre has 250 jobs up for grabs with many more available at its Grange Park site.

Pay for sortation operatives in Northampton starts at £11.10 an hour and £10 an hour for warehouse positions in Daventry.

Daventry site leader Vivek Khanka said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season and our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”

