Amazon in Daventry supports disadvantaged children

KidsOut gives disadvantaged children positive experiences such as providing them with toys and books, as well as fun days out.

Eight employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry volunteered with the Leighton-Buzzard-based charity to sort and pack donated toys. Last year, the Amazon team donated £1,000 worth of toys to the charity.

Claire Whitehead was one of the employees from Amazon who volunteered at the charity. She said:

“It was great to support KidsOut with my colleagues from Amazon. We really enjoyed our day supporting such a good cause.”

Samantha Johnson from KidsOut added:

“I’d like to thank the team at Amazon in Daventry for their continued support. It really helps us to have an extra few pair of hands, so we can provide toys and books to children who need them most, as quickly as possible.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.