Amazon donates £1,000 to Northamptonshire charity that provides therapy to children

A local charity that provides therapeutic support for children has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon delivery station team in Northampton.

The charity, KidsAid, received the donation as part of Amazon's programme to support the communities around its operating locations in the UK.

Amazon Northampton operation manager, Verity Barber, said: “KidsAid is doing vital work in our community to help those most in need and we wanted to support their efforts with this local donation.

Tessa Taylor, from KidsAid, pictured with Amazon operations manager, Verity Barber.

"The services offered by the charity’s staff and volunteers have never been more important and I’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for our community during these challenging times.”

KidsAid works with children and young people in Northamptonshire, helping to relieve the impact of trauma by providing creative psychotherapies, including play therapy, art therapy, drama therapy and dance movement therapy.

Tessa Taylor, from KidsAid, added: “On behalf of the team at KidsAid, I want to say thank you to the team from Amazon in Northampton. We are passionate about the work we do and donations like this are a big help for us to continue supporting our community.”

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner, Magic Breakfast, and delivering more than four million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.