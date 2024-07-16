Amazon Daventry supports Northgate pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northgate School Academy Trust has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

The donation from Amazon will go towards to the Bee Hive, Northgate School Academy Trust’s vocational Sixth Form division.

The Bee Hive provides young people with learning difficulties hands-on vocational training and courses in numeracy, literacy, employability, enterprise, media and life skills.

Lawrence Watson who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre and nominated the Bee Hive for the donation, said:

"It’s great to support the Bee Hive and the important work they do to make a meaningful difference to young people across Northampton.”

Jaime Norris, from the Bee Hive, added:

“This donation will make a noticeable impact on the lives of our students, helping them build a brighter future.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.