Amazon Daventry hosts summertime celebration

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry invited family and friends to a party at the Heart of England events centre recently to celebrate summer, alongside colleagues from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby.
By Ella MageeContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read

The celebration, organised as a thank you to the Daventry team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK, involved peddle boats, fun challenges and mini golf.

Lee Paton, an employee from Amazon in Daventry who brought his wife and daughter to the celebration, said: “We had such a brilliant afternoon at Amazon’s summer party, enjoying good food, fun and laughter. Thank you to our teammates for arranging such a great event!”

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, added:

“We love coming together as a team to celebrate our successes, and the experiences are always even better when our loved ones join in with the fun, too. This year’s summer party at the Heart of England was a chance to treat the team and say thank you for their efforts this year so far.”

