‘Amazing three days’: Take a look at newly opened independent micro bakery in Daventry town centre

Ben Welch, the owner of the Baker Benjy bakery, recently signed the lease for the unit in High Street, Daventry.

The 30-year-old man's baked products are already well-known in the surrounding area, as shown by the sellout of the goods in less than four hours on Friday and Saturday and in less than two hours on Sunday at 42a High Street.

Ben said: “It went really well. It was a bit daunting on Friday morning, but I just didn't expect such a response like that to be of it. Never seen anything like that in Daventry. It was quite emotional to see that much support just for an independent micro bakery.

“It was crazy on Sunday.”

The father of two has been operating a home-based bakery since June 2023 and is presently employed as an artisan baker three days a week at the MOR bakery in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“I'll probably be there until late tomorrow night, and then Thursday will be a big prep day,” he said.

The Baker Benjy bakery is open every Friday and Saturday from 8am to 2pm and on Sunday from 10am to 1pm, offering coffee, sourdough bread, and a variety of pastries and cakes.

“An amazing three days and three sellouts,” said Ben.

Ben hopes to be able to operate the shop full-time, add more items, and hold baking workshops as the business expands.

Take a look below at photographs of the Baker Benjy bakery over the weekend.

