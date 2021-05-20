Alright m'duck! Children in Yelvertoft meet fluffy two legged friends

Enjoying the visit from their fluffy friends.

Milly Fyfe, Yelvertoft farmer and mother of two boys, visited Yelvertoft Pre-School with the animals.

Staff said the children were very interested in the different colours of the chicks, what noises they made, how soft they were and when they might lay an egg.

There were squeals of delight when the children were introduced to the guests.

Milly Fyfe visits Yelvertoft Pre-School with some of the animals from her farm.

Milly, who said both her children attend the pre-school, said: "It’s important for the children to have a connection with nature, learn how food is produced and have the opportunity to get up close with animals.

"Years ago, my mum would take chicks into school for me and my classmates to hold and I feel it is my duty to do the same with my children."

Smiles say it all at Yelvertoft Pre-School.

Making friends at the pre-school.

Little bird makes a friend at the pre-school.