All seven Wilko stores set to close across Northamptonshire following collapse of rescue deal
All 400 Wilko stores across the UK will close by early October, it has been confirmed this morning (Monday).
GMB Union confirmed the devastating news that the Wilko name will disappear from UK strets as a rescue deal for the stricken chain fell through.
All 12,500 staff are now likely facing redundancy at the family-owned business.
Last week this newspaper said that while 52 Wilko stores across the country would close, the Northamptonshire shops were NOT on that list at the time.
Wilko has seven stores in Northamptonshire: Gold Street - Northampton, Riverside, Weston Favell, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Rushden.
Joint administrators for Wilko confirmed the other 52 closures but said that they had enterered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties – including the Northamptonshire ones – after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.
It is understood that no bidders are interested in running any of the shops under the Wilko name.
HMV’s billionaire owner Doug Putman has hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko stores open but the bid collapsed as rising costs complicated the deal.
It is expected the GMB Union will confirm redundancies later today.