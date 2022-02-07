All aboard for FREE day of fun and fantasy at exciting attraction in Staverton with amazing competition for entry and lunch

Two lane drag track.

The Daventry Express has teamed up with Daventry Miniature Race Cars - which now includes a Miniature World - to give away one prize for up to six people worth £100.

You and your friends or family are being offered a two hour exclusive visit to the attraction with a jacket potato and filling and drink included.

If you're not lucky enough to win the competition, the deal is still available throughout half term (see picture).

Your chance to win this fantastic prize.

The attraction is just off the A425 and includes miniature race cars, from slotfire tracks to digital Scalextric and miniature trains with American railroads.

Test your skills with flight simulators that include drones, aeroplanes, jet fighters and endless challenges.

Visitors can also immerse in movie dioramas and brick-built interactive worlds and have the chance to explore a world of miniatures with brick built movie dioramas including Star Wars®, Batman®, Pirates of the Caribbean®, Harry Potter® and more.

Along one side of the mezzanine is a 50ft drag track, equivalent in scale to a quarter mile, and a railway line runs all around the room which, when the locomotive chugs into gear, blasts out realistic sounds and moves just like the real thing.

Some of the attractions.

There's more information on www.facebook.com/dmracecars, email [email protected] telephone 07764 897980.