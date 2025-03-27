All 62 Northamptonshire businesses named as regional finalists in the 2025 Muddy Stilettos awards
The annual awards celebrate the best independents in the region, which also includes Leicestershire and Rutland.
As voted for by customers, the top five businesses in each of the 21 categories are shortlisted as regional finalists ahead of the final round of voting. Winners will be announced at the end of April.
The county is represented in each of the categories, and even claims all five finalists in the ‘event venue’ category.
Below is a full list of all 62 Northamptonshire finalists, broken down into categories.
Arts, culture and theatre
- Castle Theatre (Wellingborough)
- The Lighthouse Theatre (Kettering)
- Royal & Derngate (Northampton)
Bar
- Lola's Bar (Northampton)
- Sally's Wine & Whisky Bar (Towcester
- V&B (Northampton)
Beauty salon/clinic
- Kolaine Beauty Lounge (Kettering)
- Maison de Beauté (Northampton)
- Sasha Core (Kettering)
- The Skin Nutritionist (Towcester)
Boutique stay
- Ashton Estate (Oundle)
- Flore House (Northampton)
Cafe
- Eleven (Long Buckby)
- Forge Coffee (Whittlebury)
Casual dining
- The Eatery (Castle Ashby)
- Fork and Flower (Long Buckby)
- Pala (Northampton)
Children’s businesses
- The Cloud Space (Weedon)
- Muddy Mayhem (Greatworth)
Destination pub
- The Falcon Inn (Fotheringhay)
- The Plough (Everdon)
- The Four Pears (Little Houghton)
- The Tollemache Arms (Harrington)
Event venue
- Boughton House (Kettering)
- Deene Park (Corby)
- Dodford Manor (Dodford)
- Kelmarsh Hall (Kelmarsh)
- Lamport Hall (Lamport)
Family experience
- Delapré Abbey (Northampton)
- Silverstone Museum (Silverstone)
- Stanwick Lakes (Stanwick)
Farm/Deli shop
- Barn Owl Farm Shop (Evenley)
- The Cheese Place (Towcester)
- The Italian Shop (Northampton)
Florist
- The British Flower Box (Welton)
- Pluck the Flowers (Northampton)
- Shand Kydd Flowers (Upper Harlestone)
Hair salon
- The Beauty Works (Towcester)
- Ruby Hook (Towcester)
Hotel
- Fawsley Hall (Daventry)
- Rushton Hall (Kettering)
Lifestyle store
- Abraxas (Weedon)
- Lime Blue (Castle Ashby)
- Texture Interiors (Towcester)
Local food/drink producer
- Bella Barista (Wellingborough)
- Farrington's Mellow Yellow (Hargrave)
- The Food Library (Northampton)
- Warner's (Harrington)
Restaurant
- Ember (Wellingborough)
Sport and fitness instructor
- Abbi Griffiths (Daventry)
- Ellen Saunders (Long Buckby)
- Rosie Kingston, Babies and Barbells (Brackley)
Wellbeing specialist
- The Dr Jenni Clinic (Blisworth)
- Flo Sound and Breathwork (Northampton)
- Lunar Reflexology (Northampton)
- Red Reflexology (Flore)
Women’s style
- 32 The Guild (Northampton)
- Anna Calvert Jewellery (Desborough)
Yoga/pilates studio
- Align By Ally (Northampton)
- Chloe Goodman (Irthlingborough)
- Hotpod Daventry (Weedon)
- Pose Fitness (Weedon)
Visit the Muddy Stilettos website here to vote in the regional finals. Voting is open until 1pm on April 15, with the winners expected to be announced on April 30.
