Aldi recruiting for 50 jobs at Kettering and Daventry stores

Aldi is actively recruiting for 50 store colleagues in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store positions.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant all the way up to store manager with salaries of up to £67,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stores in Northamptonshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Daventry and Kettering.

Aldi is recruiting for stores in Daventry and Kettering

Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with store assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth more than £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Anyone interested in joining Aldi’s growing team can apply at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.