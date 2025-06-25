Aldi recruiting for 50 jobs at Kettering and Daventry stores

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Aldi is actively recruiting for 50 store colleagues in Northamptonshire.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store positions.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant all the way up to store manager with salaries of up to £67,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stores in Northamptonshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Daventry and Kettering.

Aldi is recruiting for stores in Daventry and Ketteringplaceholder image
Aldi is recruiting for stores in Daventry and Kettering

Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with store assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth more than £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Anyone interested in joining Aldi’s growing team can apply at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Related topics:AldiNorthamptonshireKetteringDaventry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice