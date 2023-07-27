Aldi looking to recruit more than 60 employees across Northamptonshire

A budget supermarket, known for competitive pay, is looking to recruit more than 60 employees in Northamptonshire.

Aldi is on the look out for 67 store colleagues including both full-time and part-time roles. Positions include store assistant all the way up to assistant store manager, with salaries of up to £40,980.

Roles in the county are located in Towcester, Corby and Daventry, as part of of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Northamptonshire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.