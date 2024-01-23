Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is looking for new apprentices in a range of roles across Northamptonshire – and some could earn £14 an hour.

Applications are now open for the supermarket’s apprenticeship scheme, with opportunities across stores, buying, logistics and HGV driver roles.

The supermarket says it recently announced new rates of pay for all store and warehouse colleagues, with pay for some apprenticeship roles rising by up to 37 percent.

At Aldi, a store apprentice can earn £8.44 per hour in year one, rising to £11.83 per hour in year three, with paid breaks. Those in logistics and driver roles can earn £10.96 and £14.13 per hour respectively.

Lisa Murphy, training and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re on the lookout for hardworking and driven individuals to bolster our Aldi team.

“By joining our apprenticeship scheme, individuals will become experts in their role and receive in-depth skills training at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country.

“The apprentices of today are the leaders of tomorrow, so we’re always on the hunt for more amazing individuals from all backgrounds to join our team.”

Successful applicants will have the chance to achieve industry-recognised qualifications while they earn and will also be eligible for a number of additional benefits.

The supermarket is looking to recruit more than 500 new apprentices across the UK in 2024, which is part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, 6,000 new roles created across the UK in total last year.