A big name supermarket wants to work with more British suppliers and is asking Northamptonshire businesses to pitch their products.

Aldi has announced plans to recruit more than 100 additional British suppliers in 2022, in a bid to accelerate its commitment to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

Whether it’s a brand-new business or a well-established one, the supermarket is now on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

Giles Hurley, CEO at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us.

“That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses.”

Aldi’s core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40 percent of fresh produce sold is also British.

It is hoped that this latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.