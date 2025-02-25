Aldi employees in Northamptonshire set to receive pay boost to nearly £13 an hour

Aldi employees in Northamptonshire are set to receive a pay boost, which will take their hourly pay to at least £12.75 an hour.

The budget supermarket say its store assistants are set to receive a “better-than-expected” pay rise from Saturday (March 1) with hourly rates increasing to at least £12.75.

The new minimum rate exceeds the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year and Aldi says it maintains their position as “Britain’s best-paying supermarket”.

Aldi, which has more than a dozen stores in Northamptonshire, has also committed to a further pay increase for store colleagues from September 2025, taking its minimum rates of pay for store assistants to £12.85 per hour.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This latest increase recognises the important contribution that our colleagues make day in, day out and ensures they are rewarded fully for their contribution with industry-leading pay.

“Every member of Team Aldi plays an important role in providing the best products, service and value to the millions of shoppers that visit our stores.”

Aldi says it also continues to be the only supermarket to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.