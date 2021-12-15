Adored Daventry mum prepares for one last Christmas with her doting family after cancer prognosis

Precious family photograph: Elaine (front, third from left) with Emily Horne, Daniel Perry, John Evans and Richard Tate. Bottom left Adam Perry, Emma Willetts, Stephen Willetts, Jemma Evans and Buddy the dog.

Funds are being raised so Elaine Willetts, 61, can enjoy one final break in a cottage with her heartbroken family.

She has been battling cancer for years, but was recently given a devastating prognosis that she has months left to live.

Married to Steve, Elaine has five children: John, Jemma, Daniel, Adam and Emma, and their foster sister, Zoe.

Proud Elaine with her new granddaughter Lila Elaine.

Elaine told the Daventry Express: "I have very mixed feelings about Christmas; I'm happy and I'm sad.

"My children mean the absolute world to me. They are so loving and can't do enough for me."

She said it's hard seeing them deal with the heartache of losing their mother.

"We all break down now and again," added Elaine.

"Now it's important to make some precious memories. We need to watch Christmas films together, play games and go out for nice meals."

Elaine has been making the most of cuddles with her new granddaughter, who was born nearly two weeks ago.

"I'm so happy I got to meet her," she added.

"Her name is Lila Elaine. She's beautiful."

After being diagnosed with cancer, Elaine had her breast removed and after radiotherapy and chemotherapy, she was in remission.

In 2019 she felt something wasn't right and in 2020 she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in her lung, but it was the additional diagnosis of bone cancer in her spine that proved to be terminal.

She had chemotherapy but was later told by her oncologist that there was nothing more they could do.

Daughter Jemma has already helped raise thousands for the family break after setting up a Go Fund Me page.

She wrote: "Mum has lived her life doing good and showing kindness to others.

"We would like to take this wonderful woman on one last family holiday and need help to do so. We would like to make memories that will last forever."

Elaine hopes to be well enough to travel to Woburn with her loved ones.

"I really need to take care of myself so I can make it to New Year," she added.

Son Adam paid tribute to his mother, describing her as his 'hero'.

He told The Gusher: "My mum is the kindest person you could ever meet.

"She is my hero and has always been my role model.

"We all love her so much."