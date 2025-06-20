‘Absolutely stunning’ first half of 2025 for long-standing and family-run Northants garden centre

It has been an “absolutely stunning” first half of 2025 for a long-standing and family-run Northamptonshire garden centre, which previously shared its plans for growth and expansion.

Whilton Locks Garden Village, in Daventry, was first purchased in 2002, the building works began in 2003 and it opened to the public in March 2004.

Having been in the hands of the Hunt family for more than two decades, the land is unrecognisable from when they first took it on – and it truly is a family affair.

Parents Jackie and Jeremy Hunt have three daughters, who are all heavily involved in the business as well as their partners.

Eldest daughter Ashleigh Loach and her husband Dave, middle daughter Chelsea Doe and her husband Ryan, and youngest daughter Tabitha Hunt and her husband-to-be James have all helped to make the garden village what it is today.

It was in 2024 when the family opened The Lock House and expanded to welcome other independent businesses – which has proved a roaring success.

At the end of 2024, the garden village shared its ambitious plan to build a new home for Brunos Pet Shop. As that aspect of the business is celebrating 40 years this year, this was a celebratory next step.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about how the first half of 2025 has been for Whilton Locks Garden Village, owner Jackie said: “It’s been absolutely stunning.

“The weather has played a huge part but we also keep the garden village so well stocked that we’re always ready for a rush. Our glass is always half full.

“Many businesses use computer ordering. Computers can’t predict how humans are feeling and if there will be a great lift in mood from the weather. We preorder stock to mirror the mood.”

Jackie believes it is their friendly staff members, customer service and quality of stock that keep customers coming back for more.

“Chain garden centres work from spreadsheets and have the same plants, gifts and menu in their restaurants,” said Jackie. “We diversify from that. People can choose where to spend their money and we want them to choose here.”

Talking about the hope for Brunos Pet Shop, Jackie was pleased to share that planning permission has been granted – as it was “tricky” to pull ideas together before that was in place.

Now it is all systems go to build the pet shop’s new home, as well as celebrating the four decade anniversary on July 5 and 6.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years,” said Jackie. “I don’t feel 40 years old, let alone that it has been 40 years since it started.

“When the pet shop does move to the new building, the garden centre will be able to spread out and we can have more product ranges.

“There are so many new builds and families coming to Northampton, and all these houses have blank gardens. That’s the difference here – they can book an appointment with our gardening gurus to take them around the centre.”

On-site restaurant The Greenhouse has already been extended as it continues to get “busier and busier”. With covers for up to 250 people, visitors are guaranteed a seat.

For more information, visit Whilton Locks Garden Village’s website here.