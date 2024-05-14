Residents are now invited to Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week.

The restaurant and bar took over the venue at the former HSBC building in Bowen Square, which closed its doors in September 2022.

Will Baker, the Loungers’ operations manager, said: “Thursday night marked the grand opening of Viento Lounge, a testament to the warmth and unity of Daventry's community.

“We're honoured to embark on this journey alongside our neighbours and are filled with gratitude for the support we've received from all who attended.”

The team has transformed the venue at unit 29 on the corner of Bowen Square and Foundry Place with heavily patterned wallpapers, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork, a statement wall, and pendant lighting.

Take a look at pictures of Viento Lounge below.

1 . Viento Lounge, Daventry Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week, Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, promises to offer “top-notch” services. Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography Photo Sales

2 . Viento Lounge, Daventry Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week, Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, promises to offer “top-notch” services. Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography Photo Sales

3 . Viento Lounge, Daventry Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week, Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, promises to offer “top-notch” services. Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography Photo Sales

4 . Viento Lounge, Daventry Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week, Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, promises to offer “top-notch” services. Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography Photo Sales