A major project has been launched to shape the future of Daventry - and your views are needed

The Daventry Masterplan has been developed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) upon the principles established in the Daventry Town Centre Vision 2035, a development proposal previously adopted in March 2021.

The "town centre vision" outlines how the town could be developed up until 2035 and includes ideas such as turning the Market Square into “a flexible events space,” moving the central road running through the square to the north and planting trees.

Councillor Dan Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: “Improving Daventry town centre and reinventing our market town is a priority for us, and the new Masterplan aims to build in more detail upon the aspirations of the community set out in the Daventry Town Centre Vision 2035.”

A "new destination play park" and a café would be created along the New Street Rec at the Magistrates Court, Police Station, and Mobility Centre buildings.

Sheaf Street would receive improvements with "better lighting, seating, and public art."

The council also intends to establish a new Mulberry Square, "a multi-functional space for events and activities," by opening the Arc Cinema's High Street entrance. The High Street would become a shared surface street with additional seating and planting.

Other proposals include several sites that would be turned into “modern retail units” in Foundry Place, High Street, and Mulberry Square and the construction of additional homes in Eastern Way and Ashby Road.

Cllr Dan Lister said: “Improving public spaces, enhancing play spaces, and celebrating local cultures and heritage are key themes for the proposals set out in the masterplan, which also strives to provide an improved and welcoming space for people to come together to eat, play, and relax.”

The public is invited to view the draft plan and provide feedback on the outline plans until June 13, 2024.

Views can be shared here, at [email protected], by post, or outside Waitrose in Bowen Square on Saturday, May 18, between 9am and 4.30pm, where people can meet with the WNC teams working on the project.

Cllr Dan Lister said: “We want to bring residents, businesses and stakeholders along on this journey and it’s really important they tell us what they think about the proposals, so I would encourage them to take a look and complete the survey.”

People’s feedback supports the shaping of the final Daventry Masterplan project. WNC plans to finish and assess the plan for adoption in the late summer of 2024.

There will also be an opportunity for further consultation and engagement as WNC moves into the development of the individual projects.