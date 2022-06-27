Guests pack out Sheaf Street Health Store for the fashion show.

80 guests, 12 models, 60 outfits and a 30 metre catwalk for spectacular fashion show collaboration in Daventry

Show took place at Sheaf Street Health Store

By Lucie Green
Monday, 27th June 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 2:31 pm

Summer sensations were on show in Daventry when a collaboration of local independent businesses joined forces.

Clothes were supplied by Daisy B's Boutique for a successful fashion show hosted by Sheaf Street Health Store.

Thursday night’s show included 80 guests, 12 models, 60 stunning outfits and a 30 metre catwalk.

Visitors said the atmosphere was “buzzing” on the night, which was aimed at people of all ages, shapes and sizes.

Sarah McCrossan, who owns Daisy B’s Boutique, also in Sheaf Street, said: “I’d like to a huge thank you to all our guests and to all the volunteers.

"Elliott from Collective 13 Clothing and Anstee & Proctor Opticians - both Daventry independent shops – were also at the show. I’d also like to thank Alpine Carpet Warehouse for the gorgeously glamorous red carpet.”

Goody bags were handed out to guests at the sell-out show.

1. Show girls

Fashion show organisers Cheryl Thallon and Sarah McCrossan.

Photo: Mark Ford

2. MHDE-27-06-22-fashion7.CEN.jpg

Fashions for every occasion.

Photo: [email protected]

3. G is for glamour

Gorgeous threads at the show.

Photo: [email protected]

4. Grand designs

Guests browse some of the clothes on offer.

Photo: [email protected]

