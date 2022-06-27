80 guests, 12 models, 60 outfits and a 30 metre catwalk for spectacular fashion show collaboration in Daventry

Summer sensations were on show in Daventry when a collaboration of local independent businesses joined forces.

Clothes were supplied by Daisy B's Boutique for a successful fashion show hosted by Sheaf Street Health Store.

Thursday night’s show included 80 guests, 12 models, 60 stunning outfits and a 30 metre catwalk.

Visitors said the atmosphere was “buzzing” on the night, which was aimed at people of all ages, shapes and sizes.

Sarah McCrossan, who owns Daisy B’s Boutique, also in Sheaf Street, said: “I’d like to a huge thank you to all our guests and to all the volunteers.

"Elliott from Collective 13 Clothing and Anstee & Proctor Opticians - both Daventry independent shops – were also at the show. I’d also like to thank Alpine Carpet Warehouse for the gorgeously glamorous red carpet.”

Goody bags were handed out to guests at the sell-out show.

