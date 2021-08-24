50 years of Mr Men and Little Miss fun and mischief celebrated in Daventry

Visitors still have the chance to see the display, which is coming to a close in two weeks.

The museum is commemorating 50 years since the first Mr Men book was published in 1971 with a display bursting with colour and familiar, funny characters.

Find out how Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men series began with Mr Tickle and his extraordinary long arms.

Rare items on display include a beanbag chair from the mid 1970s, a working Mr Bump radio from 1979, a Mr Tickle mirror from 1980 and two old records with actor, Arthur Low narrating the stories.

The last day to view the display is Saturday, September 4, which is the monthly Open Saturday for September.

No pre-booking is required and it is free entry for all. Visitors will also be able to see the Victorian Leisure Exhibition which is in full swing too and runs until December 4.

Telephone the museum on 01327 301246 or [email protected]

