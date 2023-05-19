Two blocks of flats, with 11 apartments in each building, are almost ready for tenants in Oxford Street, Daventry.

Excelsior Land Limited is in the process of building 22 apartments under contract with GreenSquareAccord. These will all be available for an ‘affordable rent’ price.

Facilities on the site include a communal parking space, an external bin room and secure storage for cycles, according to plans.

The apartment building in Oxford Street, Daventry. Excelsior Land Limited are in the process of building the 22 apartments under contract with GreenSquareAccord.

“We are really proud to be delivering much needed affordable homes in Daventry,” said Tom Wragg, senior regeneration officer at GreenSquareAccord.

The new development is "well insulated" and designed with "sash windows and slate tiles on the roof" to maintain the image of the conservation area.

“There is a strong need for high quality, energy efficient housing in Daventry,” said Mike Doolan, sales and partnerships manager at LoCaL Homes.

“The rising cost of energy is a real problem right now.”

One of the flats in the building in Oxford Street, Daventry. Excelsior Land Limited are in the process of building the 22 apartments under contract with GreenSquareAccord.

In order to “reduce construction times on site” and allow the tenants to occupy the properties sooner, the new homes are built using the low carbon LoCaL Homes’ Eco-200 off site closed timber panel system.

Mike said the off-site closed timber panel system provides “high performing, low carbon homes, which help to reduce overall household bills”.

The external wall panels will have a brick slip system applied in the LoCaL Homes factory in Walsall.

“It is the first time in the UK that an Eco-200 timber panel system has been combined with the Weber brick slip system and we are proud to be the first construction team to implement this on a residential scheme,” said Katie O’Cearbhaill, owner and director of Excelsior Land Limited.

The construction of the new development is scheduled to be completed within the next few weeks, with the first residents moving in during the summer.

“The attention to detail and quality of the build is outstanding thanks to the careful design and innovative build techniques championed by all parties.