106-year-old florist business moves to new location after two decades at the heart of Northampton village

A 106-year-old florist business has made the bold move to a new location after more than two-and-a-half decades at the heart of a Northampton village.

Multi-generational family business Perkins Florist was established in 1919 and delivers blooms all over the county.

The florist is run by Tim and Rosie Perkins, after Tim took over from his parents around 25 years ago, and it has made the move from Duston’s High Street to Weedon Depot.

They are now situated in their new studio in Building 14, located on the ground floor just inside the main entrance, and they opened to the public on Monday (September 15).

There is no change to their services and Tim, Rosie, their two florists and team of delivery drivers will continue operating from Monday to Sunday – but they are now in the centre of their delivery area.

It was Tim’s grandparents who launched the much-loved business and it has become known for reliably creating flowers for any occasion. This includes birthdays, anniversaries, sympathies, thank yous, funerals, weddings and corporate bookings.

Some customers come back year after year for annual celebrations like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and others used to visit them a few times a week to pick up bunches or plants in Duston village.

When asked what she believes sets Perkins Florist apart from others, Rosie said: “We are very personable and you get a really good service with our florists.

The multi-generational family business was established in 1919 in Kingsthorpe, as depicted here.

“We see a lot of families in horrible situations and we’re sympathetic. We create whatever they are looking for with sentiment and we are mindful.

“We’re not a tick box on the internet, there are people behind the bouquets we make. We’ve got heart and create really lovely arrangements.”

As one of Northampton’s longest standing family-run businesses of more than a century, Rosie believes their quality service, perseverance and hard work are the three key factors that have got them here today.

Perkins Florist has been located on Duston village’s High Street since 1999 and Rosie says it has “changed enormously” during that time.

The business is now situated in their new studio in Building 14 at Weedon Depot, located on the ground floor just inside the main entrance, and they opened to the public on Monday (September 15).

“26 years ago, the village was expanding with lots of houses being built in the local area,” said Rosie. “Upton and Crispins were built after we opened here, and it was a hub for a lot of new people. We were at the heart of the village.”

Rosie was asked why now was the right time to make the move to Weedon Depot, and why the family believes it is the ideal location for the business’ next chapter.

“It’s a huge step for our little florist but one in which we hope will streamline our business so it’s a little more manageable,” she said.

“Floristry is a very labour intensive job, but we are so proud of what we have created whilst being in Duston – and to have kept Tim’s parents’ and grandparents’ business going.”

The pair hope to achieve a greater work-life balance now they are in Weedon, to combat the long hours and weekend work that leaves little time for personal plans.

Rosie continued: “Weedon Depot is a real up-and-coming place. It’s a historic location and the buildings are incredible and quirky. It’s the route we want to take with other creatives there. We really love the location, and it’s in the middle of our delivery area.”

Rosie and Tim announced the moving plans to their team earlier this year. They were all “really excited” and have stuck by the business during this period of change.

“A lot of people have said it’s a real shame to leave,” said Rosie, talking about customers, residents and those who have shared their views on social media.

“We’ve been here for such a long time and they say we brighten everyone’s day with our window displays. We had to be selfish in this matter and do what we feel is right for the future of the business.

“We loved working in Duston. It served us incredibly well and we’re really grateful for everyone who has been to see us in the last 26 years.”

For more information on Perkins Florist, visit the business’ website here.