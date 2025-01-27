1,000 jobs expected to be created as huge logistics park opens in Northamptonshire

Carly Odell

Published 27th Jan 2025
A huge logistics park has opened in Northamptonshire, comprising of three warehouses, which are expected to create around 1,000 jobs.

Logicor, an owner, manager, and developer of European logistics real estate, has completed its largest logistics development to date in the UK, comprising three state-of-the-art warehouses totalling 800,000 square feet in Royal Oak Industrial Estate, Daventry.

The firm says around 1,000 jobs will be created with the addition of these warehouses.

Charlie Howard, Logicor, UK managing director, said: “As our largest development in the UK so far, Daventry marks a major milestone for Logicor. Over recent years our capacity and expertise has grown rapidly, allowing us to execute some of the largest and best-located developments in the market.

A new logistics park has opened in Daventry. Photo: Logicor 2025.A new logistics park has opened in Daventry. Photo: Logicor 2025.
“Logicor Park Daventry will create long-term employment opportunities and, as a modern, sustainable development, forms part of the key logistics infrastructure that enables the flow of trade across the UK.”

Each warehouse features solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, enabling the generation of renewable energy on site, while EV chargers support the use of electric vehicles. The site also has an outdoor gym and 2.2 acres of woodland, with the addition of 4,500 new trees.

