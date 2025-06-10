A number of eateries have been rated three and below during the month of May.A number of eateries have been rated three and below during the month of May.
10 takeaways and restaurants in Northampton and beyond rated three stars of below for food hygiene in May 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:27 BST
Nearly a dozen eateries in Northampton and beyond have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene in May 2025.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

A number of eateries were also rated four and five stars in May. Read more here.

Below are the 10 West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of May, based on inspections completed mainly in April, with one from January.

The fish and chips side of the Weedon takeaway was rated three stars after an inspection on January 23. The Chinese aspect of the business was rated one star after an inspection on the same day.

1. Weedon House Chinese and Fish and Chips

The fish and chips side of the Weedon takeaway was rated three stars after an inspection on January 23. The Chinese aspect of the business was rated one star after an inspection on the same day.

The St Leonard's Road takeaway was inspected on April 3 and given three stars.

2. Bodrum Grill

The St Leonard's Road takeaway was inspected on April 3 and given three stars.

The Wellingborough Road takeaway has been awarded three stars after an inspection on April 10.

3. Dixy Chicken

The Wellingborough Road takeaway has been awarded three stars after an inspection on April 10.

The fish and chip shop in Wimborne Place, Daventry was rated one star following an inspection on April 10.

4. Trawlers Fish Bar

The fish and chip shop in Wimborne Place, Daventry was rated one star following an inspection on April 10.

