Yoga studio open weekend offering free yoga
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hotpod Yoga Daventry are hosting an open weekend to celebrate their 2nd birthday. Yoga can help with improving mental health and we want as many people to come down and try it. There will be free classes across the weekend - plus cake and games.
Located at The Depot in Weedon, Hotpod Yoga - whose renowned method turns the dial up on a typical yoga class, deepening the physical effects - will be offering first-time visitors free classes and the chance to experience the feel-good power of yoga first-hand.
Hotpod Yoga studio owner and teacher Liyen Mathew, said: “September is a natural point in the year where people look to reset routines after their summer holidays. At Hotpod Yoga Daventry, our mission is to inspire people to feel great through the power of yoga and this open day is intended to give more people the opportunity to take advantage of our unique approach.”
“A Hotpod Yoga class is a one-of-a-kind experience that caters to all levels. It’s an immersive, multi-sensory experience that feels a million miles from the everyday. Glowing lights, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents, all wrapped up in a comfortable 37 degree heat.”
The open weekend will be on 7th and 8th of September and classes will be held through the morning and midday.
To book, simply purchase a refundable Open Day Pass for £2 from the website and use it to book onto an open day class - www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/daventry
Please note, this will be limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga only, as the aim is to get as many new people as possible to try yoga and feel its benefits.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.