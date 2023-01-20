Woodturning club in Daventry plans show in May 2023...here's how you can find out more

TUDOR ROSE WOODTURNERS, Local Woodturning Club, are pleased to announce that our two-day Woodworks show will be held on Friday 12th May 2023 and Saturday 13th May 2023 at The LEISURE CENTRE, Lodge Road, Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 4FP. This “ FREE “ to enter public show is now in its 12th year, with approximately 1,000 visitors last time, featuring woodturning demonstrations and club competitions between woodturning clubs. We have guest demonstrators giving demonstrations on how to produce many varied wooden items. There are many leading name suppliers selling tools, wood and many associated woodworking products. We have refreshments provided by The Towns Woman Guild. We run a raffle, with many prizes, so that we can continue to enjoy free entry to the show and not forgetting there is free parking too. Come and see the finest art of woodturning in the Midlands where the show is open to the public and all those interested in working with wood. The show is open from 10am to 4.00pm each day.Tudor Rose Woodturners meet at the COMMUNITY CENTRE, Ashby Road, Daventry, NN11 OQE every 2nd and 4th Thursday evening in each month. Please see www.tudor-rose-turners.co.uk for events calendar and more information