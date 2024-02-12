Win exclusive F1 prizes this February Half Term at Silverstone Museum

News you can trust since 1869
Rapid racers have the chance to get behind the wheel to win fantastic F1 prizes this February half term at Silverstone Museum.
For a limited time (from February 10th – 25th) the race is on to beat Fernando Alonso’s 2005 pole-setting lap around Silverstone Circuit, driving on the Museum’s state-of-the-art simulators, where the time to beat is 1:19.905 for the chance to win some exclusive F1 merch from Memento Exclusives.

Determined drivers can pit their racing skills on the Museum’s custom-built, professional grade sims to be in the race to win Formula One prizes, including a Fernando Alonso signed Aston Martin bodywork display piece, a signed Fernando Alonso Aston Martin cap and an Aston Martin team shirt.

To book your simulator experience and details on how to enter the competition go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/events/sim-to-win-feb-half-term-competition/.

