West Haddon's 9th annual photo show 14th/15th October
The 9th open Photographic Exhibition organised by West Haddon Photographic Club is to be held in mid October. Previous Exhibitions have been attended by up to 500 people over the two day event.
Our Photographic Exhibition is open to all photographers and it is free to enter your images. It is also free to attend. We show over 100 prints and 300 digital images submitted by local people and members of local photographic clubs. It is held in All Saints Church in West Haddon (NN6 7AP).
Refreshments are provided by local charities and a 'Favourite Print' and 'Favourite digital Image' are selected by the vote of those attending. The event opens at 10.00am on the 14th and closes on both days at 5pm.