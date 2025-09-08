Village News: Hellidon

User (UGC) Submitted

What's going on in and around Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 14th September, there will be a 'Worship for All' service at Staverton parish church at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.

Sponsored Cycle Ride and Walk

This event will take place on Saturday, 13th September, between 10am and 6pm.

Tony Fell has further details and sponsor forms.

Hellidon parish church will remain open throughout the event to visiting cyclists and walkers.