Village News: Hellidon
What's going on in and around Hellidon
Church Service
This Sunday, 14th September, there will be a 'Worship for All' service at Staverton parish church at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.
Sponsored Cycle Ride and Walk
This event will take place on Saturday, 13th September, between 10am and 6pm.
Tony Fell has further details and sponsor forms.
Hellidon parish church will remain open throughout the event to visiting cyclists and walkers.