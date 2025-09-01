Village News: Hellidon

On Sunday, 7th September, there will be a service of Holy Communion for all three parishes at Catesby Church

Church Service

This Sunday, 7th September, there will be a service of Holy Communion for all three parishes at Catesby Church at 10am. All are welcome.

Sponsored Cycle Ride and Walk

This event will take place on Saturday 13th September between 10am and 6pm when all participating churches in the county and neighbouring counties will be open for visiting cyclists and walkers. Sponsor forms and further details are available from Tony Fell.