Village News: Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 31st August, there will be a "Songs of Praise" service at Hellidon parish church at 10am. For this service, members of the congregation are invited to choose a hymn. Refreshments will be served following the service.

Sponsored Cycle Ride and Walk

This event will take place on Saturday 13th September between 10am and 6pm. Participants are invited to ride, or walk between churches where they will find refreshments and a registration sheet to record their visit. This year, motorised transport has been allowed too. For further details and sponsor forms contact Tony Fell

