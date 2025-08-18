Village News: Hellidon

What's happening in and around Hellidon

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

This Sunday, 24th August, there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10am at Staverton parish church for residents of all three villages. Refreshments will be served after the service. All are welcome.

Forms for this event are available from Tony Fell who has further details and lists of participating churches. This event has been held each year since the 1980s and raises funds for both the parish church and the Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust. If you are a cyclist or walker and would like to support the parish church, this is the event for you. It will take place on Saturday 13th September