Village News: Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 17th August, there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10am in the parish church. Following the service refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

Bellringing

On Saturday between 3.30pm to 5pm members of the Daventry Branch of the diocesan guild will be holding a practice on the five bells in the parish church. Anyone interested will be welcome to come along to see ringers in action then or on any Tuesday morning.

Sponsored Cycle Ride

This event will take place on Saturday 13th September between 10am and 6pm. Participating churches will be open to receive visitors and many to provide refreshments between these hours. Sponsorship forms and further details can be obtained from Tony Fell. This annual event is organised by the Historic Churches Trust.