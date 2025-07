User (UGC) Submitted

What's going on in and around Hellidon

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church Service

This Sunday, 27th July, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton church at 10am, for all three parishes. Following the service refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

Retractable Dog lead

This item, left behind following the recent Dog Show and Fete, is still available for the owner to collect from Hellidon Post Office.