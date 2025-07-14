Village News: Hellidon

What's going on in and around Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 20th July, there will be a service of Holy Communion in the parish church at 10am, for all three parishes. Following this refreshments will be served, all are welcome.

Midsummer Fete and Dog Show

Your world

This took place on the 5th July in the field opposite the Red Lion, by kind permission of Simon and Teresa Ringer. The weather was ideal and from 12 noon stalls were open and dogs and their owners were arriving. In total about four dozen dogs were entered into a variety of several classes, which were contested for most of the afternoon.

The fete stalls did a brisk trade, selling cakes, bric-a-brac, plants and sundry other items. The bottle tombola, which has always been popular, had a very expensive looking array of bottles which had all gone in just over two hours. Teas provided some necessary refreshment and the raffle barbecue and bar all did a roaring trade. Parked near the tea tent was a traditional ice cream bike from the Red Lion selling ices all day, which were very welcome in the heat. Several 'try your luck' activities kept visitors occupied and the success of the day was apparent in the happy atmosphere which pervaded. A profit from the day in excess of £3000 has now been deposited in church funds.

Sunday Quiz

This Sunday, 20th July, there will be a quiz at the Red Lion at 7pm with popular quizmaster Matt. A raffle will also be held during the evening in aid of Pulmonary Fibrosis. Further information and to register your entry for the quiz contact the Red Lion.

A large retractable dog lead was left behind after the Fete and Dog Show. It can be claimed at Hellidon Post Office