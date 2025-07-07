Village News: Hellidon
What's happening in and around Hellidon
Church Service
This Sunday, 13th July, there will be a family service held in Staverton School at 10am for three parishes. All are welcome.
Hellidon Fete and Dog Show
Was held on Saturday 5th July in the field opposite the Red Lion, by kind permission of Simon and Teresa Ringer. It was the first such event since before Covid. Takings are still being counted and a total will appear here in next weeks issue with a full report of such a successful day.