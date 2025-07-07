Village News: Hellidon

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 12:56 BST
What's happening in and around Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 13th July, there will be a family service held in Staverton School at 10am for three parishes. All are welcome.

Hellidon Fete and Dog Show

Was held on Saturday 5th July in the field opposite the Red Lion, by kind permission of Simon and Teresa Ringer. It was the first such event since before Covid. Takings are still being counted and a total will appear here in next weeks issue with a full report of such a successful day.

