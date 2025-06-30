Village News: Hellidon

Your World

What's going on in and around Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 6th July, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Catesby at 10am. All are very welcome.

Summer Fete and Dog Show

On Saturday, 5th July, by kind permission of Simon and Teresa Ringer, the field opposite the Red Lion will be the setting for Hellidon Fete and Dog Show.

This once annual event has not been held since the Covid outbreak prevented all such activities. Now back in force, expect to see Bric-a-Brac; Cakes stall, Bottle Tombola; Grand Draw and several activities to test your skills as well as plenty of refreshments in the form of Afternoon Teas, Barbecued meats and a Veggie alternative plus a licensed bar.

The Dog Show will be taking place from 12 noon. Heart of England Dog Shows are the organisers for this and will be accepting registrations on the day. Further details can be obtained from their website