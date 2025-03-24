Village News: Hellidon

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:29 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

What's going on in and around Hellidon

Mothering Sunday

The service for Mothering Sunday for all three parishes will be held this Sunday, 30th March, at Hellidon Parish Church at 10am. During the service small bunches of flowers will be handed out to mothers and the service will be followed by refreshments, to which all are welcome.

Summer Fete and Dog Show

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsplaceholder image
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Following the inaugural meeting last week, an email has been circulated with more details of planning for the event. Anyone who would like to help on or before the day is asked to contact Tony Fell or Debs Hirst. Updates on progress will be circulated via email and WhatsApp.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice