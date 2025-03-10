Village News: Hellidon

What's happening in and around Hellidon

Church Service

This Sunday, 16th March, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Hellidon Parish Church at 10am to which all are welcome.

Refreshments will be served following the service.

Summer Fete and Dog Show

After a gap of six years the Fete and Dog Show will take place this year on 5th July. An inaugural meeting for the event will be held in the church on Monday 17th March at 7.30pm.

Volunteers to help on or before the day and new ideas will be greatly appreciated. Light refreshments will be served to all.