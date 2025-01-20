Village News: Hellidon
Church Service
The service on Sunday 26th January will be held in Staverton parish church at 10am. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Margaret Barr
A Memorial Service will be held for Margaret on Saturday 8th February at 2pm.
Margaret, who died recently, had lived in the village for over forty years, arriving with her late husband Sandy, who died in 1997. Together they had both been supportive of village activities. Margaret had served for several years on the PCC. She will be sadly missed. She is survived by her two daughters and grandchildren, to who sympathies are extended.