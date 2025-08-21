Village News: Badby

Poster for Scarecrow Festival

What's happening in and around Badby

Church services - Morning Worship will be led by Heather Wilson at St Mary’s on Sunday, August 24 from 11am.

Cricket – The Badby & Farthingstone club will play away at Pattishall on Sunday, August 24 from 1.30pm.

Scarecrow festival - The festival takes place over the weekend September 13-14. The theme for scarecrows is ‘my favourite hobby/pastime’. Jim McBeth ([email protected]) or churchwardens Judy and Frances need to know where your scarecrow will be for the map.

The Fayre - On The Green on Sunday September 14 from 2-5 pm.

There will be stalls and live music from the Field Jammers, and teas in the village hall.

For the traditional Fun Dog Show, the classes will be: Most Gorgeous Puppy (under 12 months), Loveliest Lady Dog, Most Fabulous Fella Dog, Dog with Waggiest Tail, Gorgeous Golden Oldie (7 & over), Best Simple Obedience (Sit, down, stay), Best junior Handler (Under 12), Best Dog trick, Best Biscuit catcher, Dog judge would most like to take home.

Bottle donations for the tombola stall will be collected on Saturday September 6 if you let Jo Hing know where you are.