TV comedy stars billed for West Northants venues this February

Comics from BBC One’s Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Live At The Apollo are lined up for the new monthly comedy nights at The George at Kilsby and The Old Lion at Harborough Magna.

Josh Pugh opens the show and Paul Tonkinson headlines at The Old Lion on Thursday, 27 February. Peter Brush supports Rob Rouse from The Friday Night Project on Channel 4 on Tuesday 11 February at The George. Both shows which start at 7pm will be compered by Tony Vino who has been making audiences laugh across the UK comedy scene for 20 years.

Tickets are £15 plus booking fee. Visit www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk or www.oldlionrugby.co.uk for more information.

People can come along to be tickled and tickle their tastebuds as well, by going along to the contemporary pub-restaurants before the shows begin – booking is advised. Comedy lovers are also welcome to stay afterwards to enjoy a bite to eat or another drink. The full a la carte menus will be available at both pub-restaurants, but the special theme for The George on comedy nights is Mexican Small Plates and Indian Tapas will be on offer at The Old Lion.

Comedian Paul Tonkinson

Harishankar, chef-patron of The George and The Old Lion said: “We’re so excited to welcome these well-known TV comics to our monthly comedy nights in February. There’s already a buzz about our events and having something new to do in the area – every week if you like – especially about our new Paint Away Night and Comedy Night.

“The first comedy night at The George in January was a full house with a great atmosphere and Rob Rouse and Peter Brush are very funny so deserve to pull a big crowd. The Mexican Small Plates were clean plates by the end of the night! I know the Indian Tapas special menu at The Old Lion is going to go down just as well with customers there for the Stephen Tonkinson and Josh Pugh show.”

Tuesdays at The George – Event Night with Mexican Small Plates

Choose from a range of small plates inspired by Mexico, enjoy your meal and settle down with a drink for…

Peter Brush

Quiz Night – the first Tuesday of each month

Comedy Night – the second Tuesday of each month

Paint Away Night with NJoy Art – the third Tuesday of each month

Speed Dating Night – the fourth Tuesday of each month

Comedian Rob Rouse

Thursdays at The Old Lion – Event Night with Indian Tapas

Tickle your tastebuds with a selection of contemporary Indian small plates and then enjoy…

Paint Away Night with NJoy Art – the first Thursday of each month

Cocktail Masterclass – the second Thursday of each month

Tony Vino

Quiz Night – the third Thursday of each month

Comedy Night – the fourth Thursday of each month

The Old Lion at Harborough Magna Comedy Night takes place on Thursday February 27 at 7pm. Visit www.oldlionrugby.co.uk and go to ‘book a table’.

Paul Tonkinson

“Hilarious; nobody makes me laugh like Paul Tonkinson. Simply one of the greatest comics around. Go see him.” – Michael McIntyre

A sensational live performer, Yorkshire man, marathon runner and former (double award-winning) Time Out Comedian of the Year, Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups the UK has to offer. With a unique and distinctive style, Tonkinson is noted for his effervescent physicality and skilful impressions, which bring alive exuberant, tender comic reflections on love, family and the day-to-day idiosyncrasies of 21st century living. A plethora of first-class material, combined with tremendous charm and irrepressible, infectious energy make for quite a formidable talent.

Comedian Josh Pugh

On TV, he’s most recently performed on BBC One’s Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Comedy Central’s The Comedy Store and The World Stands-up. Back in the day, when he was a mere whippersnapper he had a stint presenting Ch. 4’s The Big Breakfast and he has also presented radio shows on XFM in London and Manchester. He has recently worked as a Programme Associate on BBC One’s Michael McIntyre Chat Show.

Josh Pugh

“A gentle surrealness and a big dollop of hilarity.” – Sunday Post

Josh Pugh is a comedian and writer from the Midlands. He was nominated for Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award for his show ‘Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh Chips & Beans’ in 2022. He was winner of English Comedian of the Year and the Birmingham Breaking Talent Award. He is known for his frequent viral hit videos such as ‘Inventing the four cheese pizza’ and ‘Piss up in a brewery’.

His TV appearances include Live At The Apollo, QI, Hypothetical, Question Team, Unforgivable, Live at the Moth Club and Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza. He appeared in new sitcom Sneakerhead and has written on an upcoming Spencer Jones show Deep Fakes as well as writing for Never Mind the Buzzcocks, The Emily Atack Show and The Island.

The George at Kilsby Comedy Night takes place on Tuesday February 11 at 7pm. Visit www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk and go to ‘book a table’.

Rob Rouse

“He’s a man with genuinely funny bones.” – The Sunday Times

Since winning Channel Four's prestigious 'So You Think You're Funny?' Competition at the Edinburgh Festival in 1998, an award previously won by Phil Kay, Dylan Moran, Lee Mack, Tommy Tiernan and Peter Kay, Rob has been a regular performer at major venues on both the London and National circuit.

Rob has returned to Edinburgh three times; in 1999 compering The Comedy Zone at the Pleasance and co-wrote and performed The Big and Daft Comedy Show, winning critical acclaim and returning in 2000 with Big and Daft in Space, and 2001 with The Big and Daft Christmas show, massive hits with punters and critics alike. His TV credits include presenting the first series of The Friday Night Project on Channel 4, the C4 sketch show Spoons, and playing Mike in the first series of he BBC3 sitcom Grown Ups.

Peter Brush

“I love Peter Brush, what a comic.” – Jason Manford

A highly distinctive performer and deft writer of finely crafted jokes, Peter Brush unassumingly takes the stage with his slight bespectacled frame and scruffy hair, before consummately conquering it with an arsenal of razor sharp quirky one-liners and peerlessly original routines, all delivered in an amusingly awkward fashion.

Formerly a BBC New Comedy Award finalist, and winner of Harrogate Comedian of the Year, Peter performs at clubs all over the UK and occasionally abroad. He has also written for BBC Radio 4’s ‘The News Quiz’, ‘The Show What You Wrote’ and ‘Newsjack’ and was the tour support for Alexei Sayle’s 2020 show, other acts he has supported on tour include Jonathan Pie, Jason Manford, Arthur Smith and Paul Sinha.

Tony Vino – compere for the evening at both shows

“Tony Vino makes me laugh on and off stage. He’s always funny and has some of the same letters as my name.” – Tim Vine

Preston’s very own funnyman. Tony Vino has been touring the comedy scene since early 2005. Well aware of social and political issues he mixes friendly well thought out observational humour with audience interaction and quick witted responses. A finalist in 2006 Funny Bones competition, Tony has enjoyed recognition as a comedian and comedy compere of renown. His life and interests are wide ranging and so is the subject matter he weaves together on stage.

Restaurant bookings can be made online at www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk or www.oldlionrugby.co.uk.

See the new cuisine on people’s plates by following @thegeorgeatkilsby and @theoldlionrugby on Instagram.