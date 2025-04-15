This Easter who fill find Holdenby's new Super £150 Golden Egg?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This April, most people’s money wIll be going down but at Holdenby’s Magic of Easter Event our famous Golden Egg will be going up from £100 to £150! Alice in Wonderland is hiding lots of eggs to find in Holdenby’s Grade 1 garden and each day a really lucky family will discover her £150 Golden Egg

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, she’s joined by the mischievous figure of the Queen of Hearts, And the mysterious figure of our travelling magician.

When visitors are not egg hunting, there’s great stalls to browse, traditional Fete Games, face painting and rose painting to enjoy. And Croquet to play. ( It’s the Queen of Hearts favourite game, so she may join in.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when all that’s done, there’s Holdenby’s amazing Eagles Falcons, Hawks and owls at the Icarus Falconry Centre to watch… and Roxy the Fox, Norma the Hedgehog and Kit & Kat, the Polecats to meet.

Golden Egg worth £150

On Easter Monday, in addition, Holdenby House itself, once the largest House in England and the Palace and prison of Charles 1, will be open with its fascinating Historic staterooms.

Afterwards fill your boots in our food court and enjoy Millie’s delicious cakes in Holdenby’s exciting new Stableyard Tea room.

April may have got off to a bad start, but it can only get better for all the family at Holdenby!

EVENT DETAILS

Alice and Queen of Hearts

Sunday April 20 “Magic of Easter “ at Holdenby – 11am-4pm

Monday April 21 “Magic of Easter “ at Holdenby – 11am-4pm House open 12pm-3pm (last entry 2.30pm)

Tickets & Information at www.holdenby.com