There’s still time to ‘take the plunge’ for hearing dogs and help change lives
The National Lift Tower in Northampton is an iconic feat of architecture. The height of the tower – a staggering 418 feet - makes it the highest abseil tower in the world.
The Hearing Dogs abseil will take place at 10am on 11 May at Tower Square, Northampton. It costs £75 to sign up and by raising the minimum £200 in sponsorship, those taking part will be helping the charity train more puppies to go on and help someone with hearing loss reconnect with life. Anyone wanting to ‘take the plunge’ can register their interest by visiting the Hearing Dogs website.
Once registered, those taking part will receive a Hearing Dogs digital welcome pack full of tips, advice and fundraising materials, as well as the support of a dedicated hearing Dogs team member in the run up to the event. Each person taking part will also get a free Hearing Dogs t-shirt.
Hearing dogs are trained to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds such as smoke alarms and alarm clocks. They also provide companionship and emotional support, which is just as important as many deaf people can feel lonely and isolated.
Vicky Ryan, Community Fundraising Manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People said: “The charity relies entirely on donations and people fundraising to raise the money needed to fully train and support our hearing dogs for the duration of their lives. By taking part in this event on behalf of the charity, people will be helping someone like Anne Pickett reconnect with life.”
When Anne lost her hearing suddenly, it had a devastating effect on her confidence. Anne, who is partnered with hearing dog Tegan, completed an abseil to raise funds for Hearing Dogs a week before her 69th birthday.
“I wanted to do it to say thank you for my hearing dog Tegan, who has changed my life forever”, said Anne. “You’re never too old to try something new, or that takes you outside your comfort zone.
“I’d recommend the experience to anyone. The views are exhilarating and the abseil team look after you every step of the way. The sense of achievement when you reach the ground is second to none. Would I do it again? Yes, without hesitation!”