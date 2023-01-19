Theatre company gives Daventry area youngsters a taste of stage life
A new theatre company has recently launched at the Royal Ordnance Depot in Weedon.
Be Scene Theatre Company offers drama sessions that encourage children to develop their theatrical skills in a fun and relaxed environment.
The group meets every Monday from 5pm to 5.50pm for ages six to 10 and 6pm to 7.30pm for 11 to 16-year-olds.
After a successful launch in November, the group worked towards a Christmas showcase for friends and family which was a huge success.
Located at Whisk’d, a delightful play cafè, the sessions are designed to work on core theatrical skills; vocal expression, physicality, creativity and communication whilst also fostering important values such as empathy and compassion.
Rachel, the director, says ‘the children are incredible young people with huge talent. I feel extremely fortunate to be a part in their journey and I absolutely love watching them thrive whilst exploring their passion.’
Space are available and taster sessions are free.
More information can be found on their website, Facebook or Instagram page: [email protected]