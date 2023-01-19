Theatre company gives Daventry area youngsters a taste of stage life

Be Scene Theatre Company offers drama sessions that encourage children to develop their theatrical skills in a fun and relaxed environment.

The group meets every Monday from 5pm to 5.50pm for ages six to 10 and 6pm to 7.30pm for 11 to 16-year-olds.

After a successful launch in November, the group worked towards a Christmas showcase for friends and family which was a huge success.

In December the group had a fantastic day out at The Royal & Derngate Theatre where they got a backstage tour, learnt about the history of the theatre, visited the workshop and stood on the stages

Located at Whisk’d, a delightful play cafè, the sessions are designed to work on core theatrical skills; vocal expression, physicality, creativity and communication whilst also fostering important values such as empathy and compassion.

Rachel, the director, says ‘the children are incredible young people with huge talent. I feel extremely fortunate to be a part in their journey and I absolutely love watching them thrive whilst exploring their passion.’

Space are available and taster sessions are free.