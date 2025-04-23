Ten ways to spend day of fantastic family fun at Crick Boat Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people will flock to Crick for a fantastic family day out by the water from May 24-26.

The 2025 Crick Boat Show, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston and held across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend at Crick Marina, is the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival and offers a fantastic family day out by the water, with free entry for kids under 16, dogs welcome and free parking.

The annual event, organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside & Marina, is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers visitors dozens of boats to view, free boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale bar, and a wide variety of food and drink stalls.

Take a boat ride at Crick Boat Show.

Here are the Top 10 things to do at this year’s show:

1. Enjoy a free trip on an electric boat Visitors to Crick can take a free boat trip along the Grand Union Canal aboard ABC Boat Hire’s electrically-powered day boat ‘Day Break’. The half-hour trips run every 10 minutes from 10.10am each day of the show. Visitors can book their free trip at the Trip Boats Marquee on the Quayside when they arrive at the show.

2. Listen to live music Fifteen live bands will be performing throughout the show in the Crick Tavern, for the show’s Music Festival sponsored by Aquavista. ABBA Revival will headline on the Saturday evening (24 May), and Dann Budd as Robbie Williams will headline on the Sunday night (25 May). Evening entertainment, which is included in the price of the same day ticket to the show, runs from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

3. Sample Real Ale & Cider Choose from over 50 cask ales, 20 ciders and perries, and 20 gins at the Real Ale & Cider Festival in the Crick Tavern Marquee, sponsored by Lee Sanitation.

4. Find out what it takes to keep canals alive National waterways charity Canal & River Trust is hosting a series of afternoon Spotlight Talks in the Canal & River Trust Marquee where visitors can find out more about the amazing 2,000 mile network of canals and rivers in the charity’s care. Topics will include: ‘How locks are kept topped up with water’; and ‘Volunteering with the Trust’. The charity will also be hosting a Boater’s Forum on Saturday 24 May, and Disabled Boaters Forum on Sunday 25 May, where people can ask the charity’s boating team questions and find out more about its Better Boating Plan.

5. View the latest new boats from the UK’s top builders of canal boats More new canal boats will be on display in one place than at any other time anywhere in the country, showcasing all the latest lifestyle extras, space-saving ideas and green technology. From king-sized-beds, mood lighting and solid oak kitchens, to underfloor heating, electric engines and solar panels, the best of canal boat building industry will be on show.

6. Step back in time Thanks to sponsorship from Norton Canes, the Historic Narrow Boat Club (HNBC) will be displaying nine historic working boats at the show, including the Canal Museum at Stoke Bruerne’s cargo carrying ‘Sculptor’, the tug/icebreaker ‘Sandbach’ and Wonka movie star ‘Renfrew’.

7. Enjoy some retail therapy With over 200 exhibitors from across the canal world, Crick offers shoppers the very latest in boating products and services, as well as crafts, gifts, clothing, jewellery, hats and award-winning foods.

8. Vote for your favourite boat Visitors to the show can vote for their favourite narrowboat and widebeam boat at the Haven-Knox Johnston Marquee on the Quayside. Everyone who votes is entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Marks & Spencer voucher and voters can also enter a draw to win a year’s free boat insurance from Haven-Knox Johnston. The result will be announced mid-afternoon on Monday 26 May.

9. Grab a bite to eat and watch the world go by During the day, the show’s Food Court will offer a range of options, including fish & chips, baguettes, pizza, pasties and doughnuts. Visitors to the show can head down to the marina for a waterside picnic and watch the world go by.

10. Get expert advice on boating The Show’s free Boat Ownership Seminar programme features advice from Waterways World’s Technical Editor Mark Langley for both new and experienced boaters. Seminars include advice on buying a new or second hand boat, living afloat, boat maintenance and greener boating.

The show will open from 10am until 6pm on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May. And until 5pm on Monday 26 May. On Trade & Preview Day (Friday 23 May), the Show will be open from 10am until 6pm for advance ticket holders only.

For Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26 May, adult tickets are £19.00 on the gate, £17.10 if purchased in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free on Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26 May. Three-day adult tickets are £43.00 on the gate, £38.70 in advance.

Tickets for the Trade & Preview Day on Friday 23 May are only available in advance priced at £27.50 each.

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.