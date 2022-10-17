Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick brings live tour to Royal & Derngate stage in Northampton

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is set to bring his uniquely infectious passion to the Royal & Derngate stage next month.

The star of the hit Channel 4 series embarks on his second live tour in Belfast on October 31 and arrives in Northampton on November 6.

He says: “I am more excited about this than I've ever been about anything I’ve done."

Just a few tickets remain for An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick at the Royal & Derngate which is sure to transfix audiences with his astounding stories, extraordinary bionic innovations and heartwarming ethos.

Noel promises an insight into his remarkable world with tales of the amazing animals which have shaped who he is today, discussing his rollercoaster ride to success and picking out the particularly challenging cases that defined his career.

Above all, he will emphasise why love is really the only thing that counts in life — which he exhibits through his remarkable skill in healing sick animals.

He said: “I've been a vet for 32 years now, so I have prepared a long time for this tour.

“Love is about that moral responsibility at the moment when a family literally crumbles in the consulting room. Their marital difficulties, their cancer, the death of their father, the tensions in their lives – all their rawness is exposed through the cat or the dog or the rabbit that is in front of me.

“That animal acts as a conduit past the blockages that exist in everyday life because in the presence of an animal crisis, all that is left at the door and what is revealed is the real currency of love.

“The challenge is can you shed light on that darkness and bring hope and redemption, not just to the patient, but also to the entire family?”

Noel has appeared in 119 episodes of The Supervet across 17 series and performed some of the most breathtaking operations on animals ever filmed.

His almost superhuman ability to nurse apparently fatally-ill animals back to full health inspires wonder and tremendous loyalty in his legions of fans.

The vet, who grew up surrounded by animals on a farm in Ballyfin, Ireland, declared: “I can't believe some people go on tour and say, ‘I’m at work now’.

“Touring for me is genuinely a relief from the stress of everyday life. When I go back to the operating theatre this afternoon, I could be there for possibly seven to 10 hours.

“I love live theatre because I love the connection with other people which is truthful and not a hypocritical facade.

“That facade is often what we need to portray in this world of Instagram and TikTok. Because we need a job, we need to put on some semblance of respectability.

“But I don't have a single one of my degrees on my wall. I have got dozens and they're all in a box somewhere.

“All I have on my wall is a sign that says: ‘Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman. In which case, always be Batman’.”