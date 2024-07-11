REVIEW: A big day out to the bright lights of Northampton to see every toddler's dream...Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig is a stable of modern day toddler life. We’ve been through it with our eldest and now back in at the deep with our two-year-old.
He’s obsessed. Which in turn means we all have to watch it. All day long… The parents favourite is always Daddy Pig. He’s very funny and I think the Dad’s can relate to him and Mum’s roll their eyes and do a little snigger.
George and his beloved dinosaur is our toddler’s favourite and he was very excited having a big trip out while his older brother was at school to the bright lights of Northampton to see Peppa and friends.
As we walked up the big hill to the Derngate entrance, the little legs was busy spotting all the Peppa merchandise that all the other toddler’s were wearing / carrying.
We were fresh off a four-hour flight and tired. The tough life of kids these days. Peppa on stage would surely perk us all up?
We took our seats in the noisy auditorium complete with flashing Peppa sticks and other bits and bobs parents had been forced into buying their mini-mes.
This brand new ‘oink-tastic’ show Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out! was to be split into two parts. One half an hour at the zoo, before a 15-minute interval, and then another 30 minutes at the beach for a special party.
There was singing, dancing, colourful scarecrows, feeding penguins, building big sandcastles, and even a swim in the sea!
My favourite bit was Daddy Pig in his huge swimming trunks, while the two-year-old’s favourite bit was the big whale at the beach.
The special effects were excellent, including some glow in the dark jellyfish and George crying and firing out water into the audience.
Looking at all the pre-schoolers across the auditorium, their little faces were a picture. This was big. Like, really big. Move over Taylor Swift, Peppa is where it’s at.
Dreams were made that day and hearts were broken at it came to an end one hour and 15 minutes later.
The timings were perfect, the show was magical and we all left with smiles on our faces ready for a nap.
Peppa has moved on from Northampton now but there are plenty of other shows across the country to see catch this must-see show, including Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Coventry.
Check out tickets and tour dates here meanwhile back at the Royal and Derngate there is a packed schedule taking us into autumn.
