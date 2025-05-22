Canal enthusiast David Suchet is sailing in for Braunston's 21st Historic Narrowboat Rally & Canal Festival.

Sir David and Lady Suchet will perform a ‘Poirot double-act’ for the opening of the rally and the renaming of marina entrance bridge as ‘Peter’s Bridge’.

They are both vice-presidents of the Inland Waterways Association and have each opened various rallies in past years – but never together.

For this year’s opening, which takes place on June 28 and 29, they will both wear near-traditional boatmen’s costume.

David Suchet opening 2018 Braunston Rally - Harry Arnold -Waterways Images.

Braunston Marina director Tim Coghlan said: “We are again holding our own very special annual canal event – the Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally - in its regular slot over the last weekend in June.

"This year it’s the 21st time we have hosted the event - so something to celebrate. We are now putting all the final preparations in place. With the threat to government funding, the waterways need to have something to celebrate – something to look forward to – and hopefully this event will be a showcase for our wonderful waterways heritage.

“We will also be celebrating the major restorations in recent years of the Narrow Boat Trust’s ‘pair-a-boats’, the motor Nuneaton and the butty Brighton – both thanks to generous legacy donations. And also the completion of the major restoration of the marina entrance’s Horseley Ironworks bridge, thanks to the generous legacy donation by the late Peter Andrews.We have inviteth Sir David steering the motor Nuneaton, towing Lady Shela on the Brighton – the traditional boatman husband and wife steering arrangement.”

Attractions include the Dry Dock Inn with music, Morris Dancers, Punch & Judy, arts and crafts and the Alarum Theatre.

Ticket price is £20 per car. Visit https://braunstonmarina.co.uk/